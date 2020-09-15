Greater Johnstown Y.M.C.A. calling on public and city for help

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown Y.M.C.A. is struggling to overcome losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic after losing half of their memberships throughout the year.

The Y.M.C.A. would typically have 1,000 memberships but they are now well below 500 memberships.

Another big source of income comes through their SilverSneakers senior activities program which is also down 90%.

CEO Shawn Sebring says the Johnstown location could be shut down.

“As we’ve been monitoring the cash flow and looking at what’s going on, you know the cash that we have available to us will run out in about 30 days. We could very well come to a point if we’re not able to raise the funds locally to get through the next couple of months that we’re going to have to make some drastic changes and that could include closing the building and further layoffs of staff so we’re unable to provide services that we want to.”

He adds that they would give members a notice well in advance if they decide to close and encourages folks to join or donate if they are able to.

For those who are able to donate, more information on how to do so can be found by clicking here.