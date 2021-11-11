Greater Johnstown Water Authority to reduce sewer maintenance fees next year

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Greater Johnstown Water Authority (GJWA) announced today that sewer maintenance fees will be reduced at the beginning of next year.

On Jan. 1 next year, customers in the City of Johnstown will have to pay a rate of $53 per month for sewer maintenance instead of the $55 that they currently pay. The newly reduced rate will be in place for the next four years.

An agreement for the GJWA to purchase the clean fill dump site from the City of Johnstown helped make the reduction possible. The revenue that the GJWA will make from dumping fees at the site allows for the reduced sewer maintenance fee.

“Through the purchase of the clean fill dump site, the Greater Johnstown Water Authority will have a new revenue stream that allows us to provide a rate reduction to the customers in the City of Johnstown sewer system and hold that rate for four years,” said Assistant Manager of RDM-Johnstown, the management company of the Greater Johnstown Water Authority Melissa Radovanic.

Both city and authority officials approved the purchase agreement earlier this week.