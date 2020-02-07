Greater Johnstown Water Authority in negotiations with city council

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown Water Authority is in negotiations with Johnstown City Council to purchase the city’s sewer system.

Johnstown is currently being assisted by Act 47, which is a state program for distressed communities experiencing financial difficulties.

The water authority says they have the building and the staff to make the purchase.

General Manager for the authority, Michael Kerr, says residents’ rates will not go up if they were to buy the sewer system.