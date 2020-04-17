Greater Johnstown Water Authority Board approves offer to buy city’s sewer collection system

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown Water Authority Board approved an offer to buy the city of Johnstown’s sewer collection system Thursday night.

If accepted by the city, the $24 million offer would go to help cut down on more than $20 million in pension obligations and some of the city’s debt.

Officials say it’s best for everyone to keep the sale local.

“The operations of the sewer collection system are directly reinvested back into that sewer collection system, with the intention of keeping the rates as low as possible,” says Michael Kerr, General Manager for the Greater Johnstown Water Authority.

The city is currently in Act 47, which assists municipalities struggling financially. They have until October of next year to exit.