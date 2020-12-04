Greater Johnstown School District extends virtual learning through January 2021

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown School District announced Friday that they are extending virtual learning through Friday, January 22, 2021.

In a letter to students, parents and guardians, the extension applies to students in grades K-12. The school district cites rising COVID-19 cases in Cambria County as having entered the fifth week of substantial transmission of the virus.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Department of Health continue to recommend that schools in a county with continued substantial rating remain in the full virtual model. COVID-19 cases have and are expected to continue to rise throughout the holiday season and we believe remote learning for a few weeks beyond the holidays allows us to remain diligent in our efforts of slowing the transmission at our schools. Statement from Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio



The school district’s leaders, teachers, staff, and faculty are expected to continue to work from their

classrooms and offices. For more information, visit www.gjsd.net.

