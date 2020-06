JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown School District will be distributing free meals to all youth up to the age of 18.

Distribution days will be Mondays and Thursdays at the Cambria County Library, Y.M.C.A., Oakhurst Homes and more.

The meals will include breakfast and lunch for the week and organizers say no registration is required.

The program kicks off June 15 and goes until August 14.

A full list of pick-up sites can be found on their Facebook page by clicking here.