Greater Johnstown bringing games to the fans with new streaming service

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Johnstown School District is introducing a new camera system that will allow you to stream their games from the comfort of your own home.

The Greater Johnstown School District decided not allowing fans would be the safest decision during the COVID-19 pandemic and even though the seats at Trojan Stadium and their gymnasium will sit empty this year, the school wanted to do something to bring the games to the fans.

They’ve installed two cameras, run by the National Federation of State High Association, or NHFS. NHFS streams thousands of high school’s sports across the country.

“It has algorithms in it to follow the football, the basketball, baseball…whatever it needs to do to live broadcast the event. It also has the capability to produce a still shoot cheerleading competition, band competitions or wrestling matches,” said Kerry Pfiel, athletic director at Greater Johnstown High School.

He says each game is archived and players can go back and watch whenever they want, making it easier for them and also more convenient for scouts.

One player and head coach say not having fans stinks, but they appreciate the new system and think it will work.

“It’s hard. This is my senior year. I’m kind of giving it all that I have this year so I can’t wait for my mom to see what I’m actually doing on the field since she didn’t get to see me last year,” said Nadiyah Ware, senior at Greater Johnstown High School.

“I feel like being able to watch ourselves, even if it’s a practice or it’s games, we’ll be able to take the time look back at film and look back, analyze and make our practices even more beneficial for the girls,” said Gena Pentz, head soccer coach at Greater Johnstown High School.

NFHS has a command center in Atlanta, Georgia and high schools send their athletic schedules to the command center. When it’s game time, those cameras will automatically turn on, but Pfiel says they can manually adjust them if needed.

The cameras cost the school $2,000 and a monthly subscription to view the games cost $10.99 or $69.99 for the year. Pfiel says you’re able to watch any sport at Johnstown or even schools across the country. Part of the money goes back to the school and the rest to the NFHS.

Pfiel says more information will be made available in the next few weeks.