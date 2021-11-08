Greater Altoona cosmetology students offering free haircuts for veterans

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center (GACTC) announced they will be offering free haircuts to local heroes.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., veterans can schedule a free haircut appointment at the salon of the technology center. This also serves as a way for students to gain more hands-on experience with clients.

This serves as a, “Thank you for your bravery, sacrifice and dedication to our country,” from the cosmetology students at the GACTC.

To schedule an appointment, veterans can call the salon at 814-505-1216 or 814-505-1296.

The cosmetology program at the GACTC teaches and gives students hands-on learning with hair, skin and fingernail care. Anyone interested in learning more about the program can do so by visiting the technology center’s website under the cosmetology program.

For the most up-to-date information on the GACTC, visit their Facebook.