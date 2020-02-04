Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center students win 27 medals in skills competition

Photo provided by Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at The Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center (GACTC) won 27 medals in the District 7 SkillsUSA competition January 21.

The competition was held at the Jaffa Shrine Center of Altoona. SkillsUSA is a career and technical student organization.

“All 13 of our first place winners will advance to the state competition in Hershey this April,” Dodie Amigh, SkillsUSA advisor at GACTC said. “We’ll also have additional representatives competing at states who advance directly, as well as delegates. In fact, this will be the largest group we’ve ever sent to compete at states, and we’ll have 41 students at the conference representing GACTC.”

Here is the list of winners provided by GACTC:

CategoryStudentHome SchoolGradePlace
Automotive RefinishingNoah WalkerGACTC Adult Student1st
Auto Service TechnologyChristian ScottGACTC Adult Student1st
CarpentryJacob SchmidhamerAltoona High School121st
MasonryNoah RomanoGACTC Adult Student1st
MechatronicsKayden TremmelAltoona High School121st
MechatronicsAshton McClellanGlendale High School111st
PhotographyAbigail YoungHome School111st
Quiz Bowl (Computer Programming)Carter McCoyHollidaysburg High School111st
Quiz Bowl (Computer Programming)Olivia BeckTyrone High School101st
Quiz Bowl (Computer Programming)Karissa BakerHollidaysburg High School111st
Quiz Bowl (Electro Mechanical and Finishing)Terri HenryHollidaysburg High School111st
Quiz Bowl (Interior Decorating and Finishing)Marissa HooverHollidaysburg High School111st
Restaurant ServiceCheyenne ShoemanAltoona High School101st
Commercial BakingGabriella NoelCentral High School112nd
Computer ProgrammingDavid RudyAltoona High School122nd
Dental AssistingAlyssa HendersonAltoona High School112nd
Extemporaneous Speaking (Logistics & Materials Management)Colin ThompsonClaysburg High School122nd
Job Interview (Interior Decorating and Finishing)Kat ChampenoHollidaysburg High School122nd
Advertising DesignCallie DunmireHollidaysburg High School113rd
EstheticsMaura KriebelHollidaysburg High School123rd
Esthetics ModelAbby SponslerHollidaysburg High School123rd
HVACNathan EriksonAltoona High School123rd

