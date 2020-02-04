Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center students win 27 medals in skills competition

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at The Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center (GACTC) won 27 medals in the District 7 SkillsUSA competition January 21.

The competition was held at the Jaffa Shrine Center of Altoona. SkillsUSA is a career and technical student organization.

“All 13 of our first place winners will advance to the state competition in Hershey this April,” Dodie Amigh, SkillsUSA advisor at GACTC said. “We’ll also have additional representatives competing at states who advance directly, as well as delegates. In fact, this will be the largest group we’ve ever sent to compete at states, and we’ll have 41 students at the conference representing GACTC.”

Here is the list of winners provided by GACTC: