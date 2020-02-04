Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center students win 27 medals in skills competition

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at The Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center (GACTC) won 27 medals in the District 7 SkillsUSA competition January 21.
The competition was held at the Jaffa Shrine Center of Altoona. SkillsUSA is a career and technical student organization.
“All 13 of our first place winners will advance to the state competition in Hershey this April,” Dodie Amigh, SkillsUSA advisor at GACTC said. “We’ll also have additional representatives competing at states who advance directly, as well as delegates. In fact, this will be the largest group we’ve ever sent to compete at states, and we’ll have 41 students at the conference representing GACTC.”
Here is the list of winners provided by GACTC:
|Category
|Student
|Home School
|Grade
|Place
|Automotive Refinishing
|Noah Walker
|GACTC Adult Student
|1st
|Auto Service Technology
|Christian Scott
|GACTC Adult Student
|1st
|Carpentry
|Jacob Schmidhamer
|Altoona High School
|12
|1st
|Masonry
|Noah Romano
|GACTC Adult Student
|1st
|Mechatronics
|Kayden Tremmel
|Altoona High School
|12
|1st
|Mechatronics
|Ashton McClellan
|Glendale High School
|11
|1st
|Photography
|Abigail Young
|Home School
|11
|1st
|Quiz Bowl (Computer Programming)
|Carter McCoy
|Hollidaysburg High School
|11
|1st
|Quiz Bowl (Computer Programming)
|Olivia Beck
|Tyrone High School
|10
|1st
|Quiz Bowl (Computer Programming)
|Karissa Baker
|Hollidaysburg High School
|11
|1st
|Quiz Bowl (Electro Mechanical and Finishing)
|Terri Henry
|Hollidaysburg High School
|11
|1st
|Quiz Bowl (Interior Decorating and Finishing)
|Marissa Hoover
|Hollidaysburg High School
|11
|1st
|Restaurant Service
|Cheyenne Shoeman
|Altoona High School
|10
|1st
|Commercial Baking
|Gabriella Noel
|Central High School
|11
|2nd
|Computer Programming
|David Rudy
|Altoona High School
|12
|2nd
|Dental Assisting
|Alyssa Henderson
|Altoona High School
|11
|2nd
|Extemporaneous Speaking (Logistics & Materials Management)
|Colin Thompson
|Claysburg High School
|12
|2nd
|Job Interview (Interior Decorating and Finishing)
|Kat Champeno
|Hollidaysburg High School
|12
|2nd
|Advertising Design
|Callie Dunmire
|Hollidaysburg High School
|11
|3rd
|Esthetics
|Maura Kriebel
|Hollidaysburg High School
|12
|3rd
|Esthetics Model
|Abby Sponsler
|Hollidaysburg High School
|12
|3rd
|HVAC
|Nathan Erikson
|Altoona High School
|12
|3rd