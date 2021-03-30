Former hospital transforms into senior housing

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania has the second oldest population, coming behind Florida, which is why a former hospital is seeing new life.

The former Bon Secours Mercy hospital in Altoona has transformed into a location for senior housing: The Graystone Grande Palazzo. As of March 30, it is officially open for business.

The hospital was vacant for years, but over the last five years, the building underwent an exterior transformation into one of the nicest living spaces in central PA. They had an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

Jeffery Long spearheaded the colossal project after seeing a major demand for more senior housing. He said he drove by and saw the building sitting empty all of those years, knowing he could something really special with it.

While Tuesday afternoon was the grand opening and ribbon-cutting, the facility has been up and running for weeks. Mayor Matt Pacifico said this project is a great addition to the city of Altoona.

“This will be really financially beneficial to the city,” Pacifico said.

With countless tax dollars being brought in, it’s not just residents who live in the 104 room capacity building, the massive structure is also home to a restaurant, hair salon, a spa and more.

“If the tenants of the apartment get to the point where they need assistance you know it’s an easy transition to move to a different floor where they can get personal care services, Personal Care Administrator Chrissy Cherry said.

And with all the amenities it’s almost easy to forget that this is where people live, this is home. And those businesses are now open to the public.

The units are sold out but phase two is expected to be finished in a year, where there will be 40 more units available.