Graystone Grande Palazzo adding 35 million dollar expansion

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–After being in operation for over a year, the Graystone Grande Palazzo in Altoona is expanding their independent living apartment complex.

This building is part of phase two and will be located on Eighth Ave, just behind the current place on Seventh Ave. This 300,000 square foot space will have an enclosed bridge connecting the two spaces.

This privately funded project will cost $35 million. Owner of Graystone Court Villas and Grande Palazzo Jeff Long said that the complex was so popular that the expansion was necessary to keep up with the demand for senior housing.

Currently, the housing complex has 142 one to two-bedroom apartments. Then the downstairs area features doctor’s offices, a coffee shop, a restaurant, a salon and spa, and a boutique.

This new building will feature 195 one to two-bedroom apartments but hold more patio space. Then, it’ll include new features such as a bocce court, pickleball court, basketball court, a two-story parking garage, and rooftop lounge areas. Long said that current residents are excited about the new amenities and recreation opportunities.

“They’re excited about it,” Long said. “The people living in phase one are excited when they heard about the bocce court, basketball court, and the pickleball court in the new building. Cause there’s not a whole lot of common space for the residents to hang out, so we’re kind of incorporating all that into our new building.”

Long said that the city of Altoona has been on board and cooperative in the process of getting approved. As a final step, the end plan needs to be approved by the city before kicking off construction in April. It is set to be a two-year-long construction.

There is already a waiting list in place for the apartments. Long said that anyone interested is welcome to call about leasing or visit their website.