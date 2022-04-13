CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The former Phillipsburg Area Hospital closed back in 2006, and after years of much of the property sitting empty, Jeff Long with Graystone Philipsburg LLC has purchased the property with plans to turn the land into a new senior living apartment complex for those ages 55+. The old hospital grounds along Lochlomond road in Rush Township mark the future home of Graystone’s latest project.

“We always liked that area but we just couldn’t find the right piece of ground. They tore it down and then we went and looked at and we thought what a great spot to build a graystone there,” Jeff Long said, owner and developer of Graystone Court.

A five-story 72-unit apartment complex will be built on the property and will feature one and two-bedroom apartments. This will be a replica building of the graystone complex located in Clearfield. Long says they expect to break ground on the project in summer 2023, and it is expected to be complete in 2025. He says people are excited to have the complex coming to the area, already receiving calls to apply.

“I think it will be a good fit there, a lot of seniors live in that area. And we can provide a nice quality safe housing alternative for people”

In addition to the five-story complex, Long says they will be building more than a dozen two bed, two bath, two garage cottage homes around the apartment complex. Those rentals will also give tenants access to all of the amenities available inside the graystone complex

“There are people who are not quite ready for apartments but they want something that’s maintenance-free, that’s a rental,” Long said.

Applications are currently open for the future 72-unit complex. Those interested can head to the Graystone court website here.