Grants to be awarded for partnerships between local schools and companies

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A $2.5 million grant is available for partnerships between local schools and employers if they meet certain requirements.

Here’s how an organization is eligible:

Registered with the department of Labor and Industry as a pre-apprenticeship program.

An established connection with a registered apprenticeship program and is working on pre-apprenticeship registration.

Which will have the full responsibility for the administration and operation of the program.

The application sponsor must be partnered with at least one school in a school district, charter school, regional charter school, cyber charter school, intermediate unit or career and technical school.

Each project can earn a maximum of $250,000. Grants will be awarded and funded based on the availability of funds.

Proposals should establish learning opportunities for students and should focus on coordinating through group work and have resources for those who are on a continuous path to family-sustaining employment and career growth.

“Yet again this is an excellent opportunity for our schools and employers to build bridges between the classroom and careers, which is critical for our region’s economic development,” State Rep. Frank Burns (D Cambria) said. “My office has helped secure millions in grant funding for these types of workforce development programs, and I’m here to encourage eligible organizations to apply.”

Proposals will be accepted until after 4 p.m. on March 15 with contracts beginning July 1 and expected completion by Dec. 31, 2024.

For more information, visit the PA Department of Labor & Industry website.