Grants awarded to local tourism projects

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair county tourism leaders announced $32,000 in grants to ten area non-profits.

Today, “Explore Altoona” committee members distributed the grants at the Joshua House in Tyrone, which got a $1,500 grant for Hoops Fest.

Other grants went to the Altoona Railroaders Museum, Fort Roberdeau, and the Central Pa Rails to Trails, to name a few.

The money is designed to help with marketing expenses.

“I love this area! I’m actually a transplant to this area, I’ve been here for almost 23 years, so I think it’s an amazing place to work, live, raise a family, and visit. So it’s an amazing opportunity to be a part of it,” Jodi Cessna: Grants Committee: Explore Altoona.

The partnership has provided over $300,000 over the past 13 years to businesses in Blair County.

