Grants available to support local law enforcement, Rep. Frank Burns says

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local police can receive up to $60,000 in grant funding to help combat crime, according to a press release from state Rep. Frank Burns.

“As the leader of the Blue Lives Matter Caucus in Harrisburg, I’m always looking for ways to support our local law enforcement – whether that’s through enacting laws to help them get criminals off the streets, or helping them pay for equipment and training,” Burns said in the release. “My office also always stands ready to help police or local municipalities apply for grants like these.”

It’s reported that the grant program, Innovating Policing Initiatives, is providing the funding to eligible municipalities to support law enforcement accreditation, policy development, training, technologies to support transparency and information sharing between law enforcement and communities as well as innovative strategies to combat crime.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 4, and more information can be found on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency website.