Grants available for businesses impacted by COVID-19

(WTAJ) — The Johnstown Industrial Development Corporation (JIDC) is accepting applications for grants for the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP).

Businesses within four counties in our area are eligible to apply: Bedford, Cambria, Fulton and Somerset. The businesses must meet specific requirements, which are listed below:

Must have a NAICS designation within the Accommodation subsector (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722) and where accommodations, food or drink is served to or provided for the public, with or without charge.

Business must have been in operation prior to Feb. 15, 2020.

Business has fewer than 300 full-time equivalent employees.

Business/owner has a tangible net worth of not more than $15,000,000.

Business must have experienced a reduction in revenue in 2020.

Eligible operating expenses must have been incurred between March 1, 2020 and the date of application.

According to the JIDC, priority will be given to businesses that saw over 50% in a revenue reduction in 2020, had been mandated to fully close by Governor Wolf on March 6, 2020, and received no other CARES funding. This includes CARES funding at the federal, state, county or local level.

The applications will be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis in six different rounds or until funding has been fully dispersed. The JIDC said the grants will be awarded in increments from $5,000 to $50k.

Here are the total amounts each county will distribute:

Bedford County: $542,397

$542,397 Cambria County: $1,474,603

$1,474,603 Fulton County: $164,572

$164,572 Somerset County: $831,888

The CHIRP grant application can be found on the JIDC’s website,