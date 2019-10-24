Grant to help Domestic Violence Unit in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College Police recently received grant funding for the department’s Domestic Violence Unit.

$500,000 from the Violence Against Women Office at the Department of Justice, will allow police to continue to investigate and educate about domestic violence.

This includes sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.

The State College Domestic Violence Unit was founded in 2006 and grew support after the 2001 death of Amy Mcgee, who police say was shot by her husband because she planned to leave their relationship.