Grant awarded to local firefighters, first responders across 13th District

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — Local firefighters and first responders throughout the 13th Congressional District have been awarded a grant from FEMA’s Assistance for Firefighters Grant Program, Congressman John Joyce, announced Thursday afternoon.

A group of nearly 70 fire and emergency medical service companies all joined together to submit a regional grant and received $874,674.55.

The agencies, which stretch across Allegheny, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Fayette, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Washington, and Westmoreland Counties, have more than 2,600 career and volunteer personnel and provide coverage to a population of 872,000 people.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, our firefighters and first responders continue to serve our communities day in and day out,” said Congressman Joyce.

Stations that received funds from Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District include:

Alexandria Fire Company

Allegheny Township Volunteer Fire Department

AMED

Bolivar Volunteer Fire Department

Breezewood Fire Department

City of Altoona Fire Department

Claysburg Fire Company

Derry Township Volunteer Fire Department

East Taylor Fire Department

Everett Fire Department

Excelsior Fire Department #1 of Bellwood

Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Company 1

Geeseytown Community Fire Company

Hollidaysburg American Legion Ambulance Service

Huntingdon Regional Fire & Rescue

Lakemont Fire Department

Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Company

Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department

Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Company

Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Company

“These brave Pennsylvanians put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect their neighbors. This Assistance for Firefighters Grant Program assistance will further equip our first responders with the supplies and training they need to serve us safely. It’s my privilege to work with our firefighters and first responders to help them obtain the resources they need to keep us safe,” Congressman Joyce added.