CENTRE HALL, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Grange Fairgrounds in Centre County have also decided to push back all their events for the next couple months.

All events for April, and most of May, are being postponed or cancelled to avoid spreading COVID-19.

There’s currently no confirmation on which events will be rescheduled.

However, Grange Fair 2020 is still set for this August.