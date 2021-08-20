Grange Fair welcomes back thousands of campers for week-long event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The nation’s last tent fair, the Grange Fair, returns to Centre County this Friday, for eight days of entertainment.

Over 1,000 campsites and 1,500 RVs cover the grounds. For many families, staying at the fair is tradition.

“We love coming to the fair,” said Ami Young, a tent camper. “I think because it’s a family tradition and there’s nothing like this anywhere.”

Ami Young’s family has camped at the Grange Fair since 2003.

“I have two daughters, they’re eleven and eight, and so they’ve grown up at the fair,” said Ami.

“I love that the kids get a part too,” said Ella Young, Ami’s daughter.

On day one of the fair, some kids ran to the games, others took part in competitions like the Poultry Showmanship.

Ella said she never misses, “Chicken dances every day at 4 o’clock.”

Hello from the Grange Fair 🏕🎪 pic.twitter.com/Vsf8aubDri — Peyton Kennedy (@peytonTVkennedy) August 20, 2021

The smell of fair food keeps the campers fueled.

“We have to pace ourselves, when we go through everything,” said Ami.

After the entertainment dies down for the night, she said the campsites are peaceful.

“The cicadas and the crickets serenade you when you go to bed,” said Ami.

It’s a community loyal campers wouldn’t miss seeing.

“It’s like one big happy family,” said Young.

Grange Fair ticket information: August 21-28

A ticket for the day costs $7 for adults, kids 11-years-old and younger can enter for free. Parking will cost $6 per vehicle for the day.

Weekly tickets are also available for purchase costing $25 for an adult and $20 for parking.

All tickets can be purchased at the gate prior to entry.