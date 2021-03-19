Grange Fair announces grandstand entertainment for 2021

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair has announced this year’s grandstand headliners.

After having to cancel last year’s annual encampment, the 147th Grange Fair in Centre Hall runs this year from Aug. 20 –28 with Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry taking the stage on Aug. 20, followed by Popstar Drive on Saturday, Aug. 21.

On Monday, Aug. 23, Gabby Barrett performs with The Texas Tenors headlining Tuesday night, We Are Messengers entertaining on Wednesday and Journey tribute band Resurrection on Thursday.

The final weekend shows are Drew Parker on Friday, Aug. 27 and Mac Powell on Saturday, Aug. 28.

All grandstand shows are free and start at 8 p.m., although there is admission to the fair.