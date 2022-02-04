‘Grandparent scam:’ Troopers warn residents after woman swindled out of $23k

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are warning residents of a scam after a resident was swindled out of $23,000 in what they call the “grandparent scam.”

The victim, an 89-year-old woman, was called on Feb. 2 at around 10 a.m. by a woman claiming to be her granddaughter. During their phone conversation, the suspect advised that she was involved in a motor vehicle crash and was in police custody. The suspect also told the victim that she was in need of bail money.

During the course of the scam, the woman agreed to give money to the suspect she thought was her granddaughter. A “courier” was set to come to the woman’s house to collect the money. Later that afternoon, police said an unknown man showed up at the woman’s house on two separate occasions and received a total of $23,000 in U.S. currency.

The male suspect was described as a white, non-Hispanic male, approximately 30 years old, with longer brown hair and wearing a knit winter hat and a surgical-style face mask. He was reported to be operating a passenger car described as being “brighter red” in color.

Troopers are continuing to investigate but said they have not received any recent, similar reports.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact Troop A, Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.

Troopers also remind residents to discuss common scams with family members and to verify the legitimacy of suspicious phone calls, emails, and text messages before providing any personal information.

When in doubt, ignore the call, email, or text message and contact a family member or your local law enforcement agency for guidance.

Tips for reporting and protecting yourself against common scams can be found on the United States Federal Trade Commission website.