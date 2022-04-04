BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A grandmother is accused of threatening a Hollidaysburg police officer with what she calls “White witchery” if he didn’t drop her grandson’s felony drug charge, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) report.

Celestia Barker III, 74, of Williamsburg, is accused of calling Hollidaysburg Police while she was at UPMC Altoona on March 27 to ask an officer to drop the felony charges against her grandson, saying he only had a small amount of marijuana and a pipe.

She allegedly told the officer that she practices “witch” activities and he’d be in jeopardy if he failed to drop the charges. Barker then gave the officer examples like him falling down stairs and feeling like someone pushed him. She said she wasn’t threatening anyone but just “making statements,” according to the charges filed.

The officer hung up and Barker proceeded to call back numerous times and even called Blair County Dispatch three different times, court records show. One of the times she allegedly spoke with a dispatcher for 23 minutes, telling them she would use “white witchery” on the officer if the felony charges weren’t dropped.

When state police questioned Barker she replied “Yes, I did do that. Is there a law against it?” After being told there is a law against it, Barker then explained to the trooper that she practices “white witchery” and that they “best be looking over their shoulder.”

State police then listened to three different voicemails from Barker that she left at the Hollidaysburg Police Department. Barker allegedly told the officer to think about dropping the felony charges or there might be “some consequences.”

Barker is now facing a felony charge of threatening unlawful harm to a public servant to the judicial process. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.