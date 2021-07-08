Grandfather who shot, killed grandson in Cambria County to face trial

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A grandfather accused of killing his grandson will be headed to court after a preliminary hearing was held July 7.

After the hearing, Magisterial District Judge Frederick found that there was sufficient evidence gathered by police against John T. Oblinsky in order to send the case to the Cambria County court.

According to police Oblinsky has multiple charges facing him, including a count of criminal homicide and two felony accounts of aggravated assault after he shot his grandson, 21-year-old Jacob T. Fisher, in the chest with a shotgun at Oblinsky’s residence on April 30.

Oblinsky’s attorney, Dan Kiss, said after the hearing that Oblinsky was acting in self-defense and that the evidence proves that.

Kiss said that they will be filing motions in Cambria County court that will include Oblinksy’s denial of bail.