JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Grand Halle restoration project in Johnstown is moving forward thanks to an anonymous donation of $178,000

That donation was matched through Cambria City Cultural Partnership and the 1889 foundation to make the project fully funded.

Work includes replacing the copper flashings, valleys, saddles, gutters and downspouts on top of the halle’s roof.

The steeples project says the work will help preserve the building by fixing water leaks causing extensive damage to the walls and decorative plaster inside.