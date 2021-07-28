Grady’s Decision Night to take place at speedway in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Hummingbird Speedway in Reynoldsville will be hosting Grady’s Decision Night on Saturday night, July 31.

Grady’s Decision is a local non-profit organization that aids families who experience premature births and also families’ financial, spiritual or even emotional needs.

There will be raffles, a Chinese auction and food along with races at the event. Gates are open from 7p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets for the event are free for kids younger than age 6, ages 6-10 ticket prices are $7 each, ticket prices for those over the age of 10 will be $15 per ticket.

For more information on the event visit their website.