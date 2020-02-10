Grab your gal pals for a ‘Galentine’s Day’ celebration

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A business in Bedford is hosting an event for women would want to celebrate an unofficial holiday this week, Galentine’s Day.

At Lifestyle Next Door, you can learn to style a charcuterie board and make a Japanese hanging plant, or kokedama.

The co-owners of the restaurant, Haley Feaster and Mallory Patchtman, said Galentine’s Day is an opportunity for women to acknowledge and appreciate their strong friendships.

“We’re all really good friends here in business, opening with my best friend since we were four years old, and we’re celebrating women and friendships,” Feaster said.

The event is Thursday night at 6 p.m. and costs $35 per person.

If interested, you can call 814-310-2672 or message the Lifestyle Next Door Facebook page. The deadline to register is this Wednesday.