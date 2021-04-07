GPB Homecoming and Festival in jeopardy after vandals destroy community park

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 44th annual Grampian-Penn-Bloom Homecoming and Festival scheduled for June 24-26 is up in the air after vandals destroyed the community park.

The damage was spread across the park, from floorboards being torn out and tossed into the creek, to tables being broken, the vandals even knocked out light fixtures and electrical outlets.

Now, as Pennsylvania State Police investigate who could have done this, the entire community is concerned as to why.

“The people within the community are really disgusted with it, there’s no excuse for it whatsoever,” said Lewis Weber, a Grampian resident and the borough’s street commissioner.

Susan Westcott, the homecoming committee’s chairman is appalled that someone would commit these acts of destruction, and is worried if the festival can still go on.

“So… we just don’t know. At this point we don’t know if it can all be repaired by June,” Westcott said.

Today, there is still no clear answer on who or why the park was vandalized. And the question of if the festival can still happen is in jeopardy as well, but Weber has high hopes that the community will rally together.

“No doubt in my mind that it will happen… Because I think we’ll have enough volunteers,”