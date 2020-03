(WTAJ) –Today Governor Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine revised the “Stay at Home” order to include two more counties, bringing the state total to 10.

Counties under the order are now: Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Philadelphia and Northampton counties.

Lehigh and Northampton counties will begin the order starting at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and will continue until April 6.

More information can be found on the Governor’s website.