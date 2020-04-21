Governor Wolf: Reopening Pennsylvania depends on data

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With cases still rising, many Pennsylvanians are wondering when the Commonwealth will reopen.

During a call with the media on Tuesday morning, Governor Wolf explained his plan.

The governor said they’re working to increase testing and boost the confidence of constituents to go back to work when the stay at home order ends on May 8th.

Wolf added PA could reopen before other states, but how and when that happens will come down to data.

“We have not had the same pattern on contagion as these other states, and to the extent that we can move in a different direction or move faster, then we’ll do that. Again, it’s gonna be data driven, and it’s gonna be tied to the specific context of Pennsylvania, not to the context of New York or Massachusetts or anybody else,” he said.

Gov. Wolf is a part of the Multi-State Council with New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

He said they’re continuing to work on individuals plans, but understand that COVID-19 goes beyond state borders.