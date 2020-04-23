Governor Wolf: Reopened counties could shut back down if cases increase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Many folks in our region are concerned about when and where parts of the state will open back up.

On Thursday, Governor Wolf said good data and evidence are essential for communities to reopen.

He said there is a possibility that people from one county with higher numbers could migrate to county that reopens, potentially infecting residents of that area.

“What I’m trying to do is create a reasonable and logical and informed strategy for reopening, but it has to be one that is sensitive to the possibility that we move too quickly, if we do that, then we do have a reserve for the state to backtrack,” he said.

The governor said if there is a county that opens up, and case numbers start to rise, the county will have to shut down again.