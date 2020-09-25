Governor Wolf issues statement on PA Trump rallies

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter’s question as he speaks to members of the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, before boarding Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Trump is traveling to North Carolina and Florida. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Thursday Governor Tom Wolf urged President Donald Trump to help solve problems for Pennsylvanians instead of what he claimed to be exacerbating public health risks in the commonwealth.

He called on the president to abide by COVID-19 mitigation guidance when visiting the commonwealth and forgo holding unsafe rallies in Pennsylvania.

In response to President Trump’s recent rallies in the area, the governor said, in part, “It is dangerous and disappointing that the president continues to ignore science and his own health advisors while putting the lives of those who support him at risk. The president has admitted to lying about the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the meantime, our country has lost more than 200,000 lives on his watch. While we continue to see only tepid and contradictory attempts at leadership from the White House, families have lost loved ones, the economy has taken a massive hit and communities are crying out for help.”