Governor Wolf: Early prescription refills allowed

(WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Department of Human Services directed the state’s Medicaid Managed Care Organizations to let those on Medicaid to get early refills of all prescriptions at their pharmacy.

The new allowance was made in light of the extended “Stay at Home” order, now issued for 33 counties. The MCOs are also being asked to be flexible with prior authorizations for necessary medications during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order has been given in hopes of reducing trips to and from home.

“During these stay-at-home orders, we strongly encourage Medicaid recipients to use this option to reduce the need for unnecessary trips out of the home that may jeopardize their or someone else’s health,” DHS Secretary Teresa Miller said.

This directive extends to people covered by HealthChoices and fee-for-service Medicaid, and will only work for current prescriptions.