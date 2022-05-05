ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Republican Candidate for Governor Lou Barletta visited a famous Altoona restaurant Thursday morning to make his final push to area voters.

During a stop at Tom & Joe’s Diner, Barletta touted his experience in congress and as the mayor of Hazelton. He says speaking with businesses like Tom & Joe’s helps him gain insight into what they need.

“You know, you don’t need a staffer to tell you what’s happening. You’ve got to talk to somebody who’s signing their payroll checks here, who’s trying to keep the lights on in a place and really understand,” Barletta said. “As a former business man who started a business from nothing, I literally would pray on the way to the post office if there was a check there so I can make payroll on Friday. I get how hard it’s been for these folks.”

The gubernatorial candidate says making stops across the state are important because the energy he feels from the people is what keeps him going.