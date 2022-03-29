CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When the long term care facility Centre Care (previously Centre Crest) moved locations in March of 2021, the future of their former building in Bellefonte was uncertain.

Centre County Government, owners of the former Centre Care building, have decided to use the building for county offices, both expanding and reconfiguring their services and departments.

“This is a generational investment in adaptive reuse of a building,” said Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins.

Commissioners said the expansion will make their operations more efficient.

“[It is] relieving some of the pressure here at the Willowbank Building and at some of our leased spaces across the county as well,” said Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe.

The three story building on Howard Street is a mile and half from the current Centre County Government Willowbank Building.

Pipe said they are considering renting about 20% of the space to partner agencies.

Most recently, the commissioners approved working with Muhlenberg Greene Architects on the final designs, costing $882,300 with estimated reimbursable expenses of $17,500 and additional time and

expense services.

“This year is going to be honing in on how these spaces will be laid out in detail,” said Pipe.

Pipe said they will begin accepting renovation and construction bids in early 2023, and hope to move into the space by 2024.