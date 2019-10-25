Government, business leaders discuss carbon industry

ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Government and business leaders gathered in Elk County Friday morning to talk about the future of the coal and carbon industry.

Today was the Carbon and Coal Innovation Summit in St. Marys.

U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson and White House Environmental Quality chair Mary Neumayr spoke at the summit.

They discussed how to support and grow the carbon industry in the area.

“We manufacture more carbon products out of the Pennsylvania 15th congressional district, specifically Elk County, than anywhere else in the country,” Thompson said. “It’s pretty remarkable when you look at what it’s used for and all the different applications.”

Those in attendance discussed how the industry impact the economy and what is needed for it to grow.

The summit was put on by the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission.