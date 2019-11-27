Gov. Wolf visits Emporium lumber manufacturer

EMPORIUM, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf was invited to tour Emporium Hardwoods Tuesday to get a look at the modern facility in an industry he has background in.

Emporium Hardwoods turns logs into lumber, and Gov. Wolf wanted to see how they do it.

“It’s really good to see how diverse Pennsylvania’s economic base is,” Wolf said. “I especially like when we come to a place with something that’s unique to Pennsylvania.”

After the facility was destroyed in a fire in 2017, it was rebuilt with state-of-the-art automation systems unlike any other hardwoods manufacturer in the country.

“This plant that we have produces about 50 percent more lumber with the same amount of people and it’s much more efficient and the optimization and computerization in the mill is the newest technology,” Ted Rossi, of Rossi Group, which owns Emporium Hardwoods, said.

Wolf said he enjoyed seeing the facility because it’s an industry he’s familiar with.

“I grew up in the lumber business, I sold the finished goods,” Wolf said. “Vary rarely had a chance to go see hardwoods.”

Emporium Hardwoods is one of Cameron County’s largest employers.