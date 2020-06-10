Gov. Wolf updates business guidance on outdoor activities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf released updated guidance regarding the types of outdoor recreation that businesses may offer during the yellow and green phases of reopening, and how they may do so safely, as the commonwealth continues to open its own public recreation facilities across the state.

The new guidance allows outdoor activities like mountain biking, outdoor miniature golf, motorsports venues, go-carts, rock climbing, disc golf, paintball, horse riding, tennis, archery or shooting, and other similar facilities that conduct operations outdoors to resume operation in yellow phase counties.

Businesses that operate these outdoor recreational activities may resume operations but may not operate indoor spaces for public or visitor use other than restrooms and ticketing and entry locations.

Online ticketing and timed or staged entry are strongly encouraged to manage occupancy rates and physical distancing.

“As summer quickly approaches and all 67 counties are in either yellow or green phases of reopening, it was important to provide businesses with the guidance necessary to safely reopen or plan for reopening as they reach the green phase,” Gov. Wolf said. “I want all Pennsylvanians to remain active and to enjoy all the recreation the commonwealth has to offer, but we must do so safely and with social distancing top of mind.”

These businesses must ensure that visitors practice social distancing and do not congregate at entry gates, kiosks, concession stands, or similar locations.

The announcement comes as Pennsylvania’s own recreational facilities are reopening to the public, with facilities in state parks and forests such as cabins, cottages, lodges, and yurts opening statewide on Friday, June 12, and most state park swimming pools in yellow phase and green phase counties reopening as of Saturday, June 13.

As of Saturday, June 6, all 58 state park beaches are open to swimming.

Capacity at beaches and pools will be limited to 50 percent of the normal facility capacity and mitigation measures, including restricting visitor parking, controlling facility access, ensuring social distancing and the wearing of face masks when not in the water, must remain in place. All Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance remains in effect.