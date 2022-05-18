CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The new “Internet For All” initiative from the Biden-Harris Administration means Pennsylvania will see more than $100 million for affordable high-speed internet across the state.

Governor Tom Wolf was joined by U.S. Department of Commerce Under Secretary Jed Kolko at Marion-Walker Elementary in Centre County today to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s $45 billion Internet for All Initiative

Wolf touted Pennsylvania’s readiness to manage more than $100 million in federal funds to deploy affordable, high-speed internet to Pennsylvanians.

The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority will be leading the charge for building infrastructure, teaching digital skills, and providing necessary technology for all community members to have access and skills needed to fully participate in today’s digital-heavy society.

“This program and funding are going to change lives,” added Governor Wolf. “We knew we had to be ready for the world of opportunity this would bring to the citizens of Pennsylvania. The Broadband Authority is actively preparing; poised and ready to deploy broadband and connect Pennsylvanians to a secure and successful future.”

The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority was signed into law by Governor Wolf back in 2021. They are in charge of creating a statewide broadband plan and distributing both state and federal funds for broadband expansion in unserved and underserved areas across the commonwealth.