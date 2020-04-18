Gov. Wolf to provide $16M in assistance to Pennsylvania food banks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Saturday that he is providing nearly $16 million in funding for Pennsylvania food banks, to provide “critical assistance” to Pennsylvanians during the COVID-19 pandemic, per a release.

“COVID-19 has caused severe economic stress for many Pennsylvanians, and as a result our food banks have been working in overdrive with unprecedented demand,” Wolf said.

“We’re proud of the Pennsylvanians who are sacrificing so much for the greater good. We’ll continue to push hard and advocate on their behalf, because no one should have to go without when they’re doing their part to save lives.”

The PA Department of Agriculture will send money directly to 18 food banks in Pennsylvania to cover administrative costs such as storage, transportation, and distribution of USDA Foods.

In addition, the department will distribute $11.15 million in USDA Foods – including meats, vegetables, canned goods, cereal, rice, pasta, eggs, and more – to the state’s food banks to distribute through their network of distribution sites.

The Department of Agriculture is providing Hunger-Free Pennsylvania and their network of members $1 million in emergency funding for food and supplies. The funding will be equally distributed, based on the population of individuals in need, across their network of 18 food banks in all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

“Since this crisis began in early March, our food banks and pantries have been working hard to continue to meet the needs of the more than 1.5 million Pennsylvanians who were already facing hunger, while also stepping up to support our neighbors who are newly out of work and need assistance,” said Hunger-Free Pennsylvania Executive Director Sheila Christopher.

“At a time when our members are serving more individuals in need than ever before, we are incredibly grateful for the support of Governor Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture for identifying resources that will help us continue to meet the critical need.”