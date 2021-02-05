Gov. Wolf signs bill to support business, help renters

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a news conference in Harrisburg, Pa., regarding the counting of ballots in the 2020 general election. Facing a deep, pandemic-inflicted budget deficit, Gov. Wolf will ask lawmakers for billions of dollars funded by higher taxes on Pennsylvania’s huge natural gas industry for workforce development and employment assistance to help the state recover. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf signed into law Senate Bill 109 on Friday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2021

Senate Bill 109 allocates $145 million that Gov. Wolf made available to help support businesses suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Business owners and employees have worked hard to protect their customers and their communities during this pandemic,” Gov Wolf said. “But the pandemic has been hard on businesses, and they need and deserve our support.

The Wolf Administration authorized a transfer of $145 million in funds from the Workers’ Compensation Security Fund at the Pennsylvania Insurance Department to the General Fund so that the money could be appropriated by the state legislature to aid businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Bill 109 also appropriates desperately needed funding for rental and utility assistance to Pennsylvania residents to keep them in their homes. Every day that these federal relief dollars remain idle does a disservice to Pennsylvania residents and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.