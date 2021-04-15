Gov. Wolf rolls out $10.8 million to 26 educational institutions to expand STEM education

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As part of Governor Tom Wolf’s PAsmart initiative, his administration announced that a $10.8 million grant will be awarded to 26 educational institutions, including the Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 (IU8).

The grant is to help expand access to computer science and STEM education for Pennsylvania learners, according to a press release.

IU8 will receive $414,358.00 in grant funding for Rural Access and Equity Partnership for CS/STEM. It’s reported that this funding will be invested in equipment, online resources and programs to enhance STEM related programs for schools public libraries and career and technical centers in the four counties of Bedford, Blair, Cambria and Somerset.

“There has never been a more critical time to invest in STEM programming and resources and the PAsmart Advancing Grant funding will allow for significant additions to our schools and public libraries,” Dr. Thomas Butler, executive director of IU8, said in the press release. “Thanks to this partnership and funding that make this project possible, more than 48,000 school-age children and their rural communities will have greater access to STEM education.”

IU8 Lending Center staff will lead a team of teachers and librarians in developing an online option with virtual supports for borrowers of materials to meet training requirements for effective use.

It’s said they will also integrate videos and technician job profiles into training and supports. Partners will use their communication outlets to promote the use of Lending Center materials and gender equity in CS/STEM.