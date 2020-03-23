Gov. Wolf orders schools closed 2 more weeks, stay-at-home in 6 counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf said in a press conference Monday afternoon that schools in Pennsylvania will remain closed for two more weeks, April 6 at the earliest.
“The measure may seem extreme. However, we are in desperate times and need to make drastic changes in order to save lives,” he said on Twitter.
Governor Tom also announced a stay-at-home order for 6 counties in the Commonwealth effective at 8 p.m. tonight. This is all in an effort to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The following counties are impacted:
- Allegheny
- Bucks
- Chester
- Monroe
- Philadelphia
- Mongomery
Wolf stated that grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.