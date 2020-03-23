Gov. Wolf orders schools closed 2 more weeks, stay-at-home in 6 counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf said in a press conference Monday afternoon that schools in Pennsylvania will remain closed for two more weeks, April 6 at the earliest.

“The measure may seem extreme. However, we are in desperate times and need to make drastic changes in order to save lives,” he said on Twitter.

I'm also extending school closures and other statewide #COVID19 mitigation efforts for ALL counties for 2 more weeks.



These measures may seem extreme. However, we are in desperate times and need to make drastic changes in order to save lives. #COVID19 — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) March 23, 2020

Governor Tom also announced a stay-at-home order for 6 counties in the Commonwealth effective at 8 p.m. tonight. This is all in an effort to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The following counties are impacted:

Allegheny

Bucks

Chester

Monroe

Philadelphia

Mongomery

Wolf stated that grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.