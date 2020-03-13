Gov. Wolf orders all PA schools to close for 2 weeks

(WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all schools, K-12, to be closed for two weeks starting March 16, 2020.

The announcement comes shortly after having Philadelphia close all their schools amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Currently, there are 27 presumptive cases and 6 confirmed in the state of Pennsylvania.

As of right now, there are no reported cases in our 10-county viewing area in Central PA.

Wolf says that schools will not need to worry about having their mandated 180-day school year

You can read Gov. Wolf’s full statement below: