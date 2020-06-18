Gov. Wolf: masks required when entering any business in all counties

FILE – In this May 4, 2020, file photo, Robin Sotomayor, 5, wears a Supergirl face mask as she gets her hair done by Haylee Cummins at Rockabetty’s Hair Parlor, in Yuba City, Calif. Donning a mask will be as common as putting on a cap or sunglasses for Californians as the state begins gradually easing stay-at-home orders, but rules about face coverings vary from county to county and it is unclear what enforcement might look like. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf reminds Pennsylvanians that mask-wearing is required when entering any business in all counties in the state in both yellow and green phases of reopening. Masks are considered critical in stopping the spread of COVID, now and in preparation for a possible resurgence of the virus in the fall.

The mask requirement is part of Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel’s Levine’s order , “Directing Public Health Safety Measures for Businesses Permitted to Maintain In-person Operations,” which pertains to all counties regardless of the phase of reopening.

“In yellow and green counties, it is required that masks are worn when visiting businesses to protect employees, employees’ families, and communities as a whole,” Gov. Wolf said. “Mask-wearing has proven to be an important deterrent to the spread of the virus, and as more counties move to green and more things reopen, we need to be vigilant in our efforts to continue our mitigation efforts.”

A recent study from Cambridge and Greenwich universities in the United Kingdom found that cloth masks, “even homemade masks with limited effectiveness can dramatically reduce transmission rates if worn by enough people, regardless of whether they show symptoms.”

Peer-reviewed studies published in scientific journals such as The New England Journal of Medicine corroborate the need for masks and the U.S. Surgeon General said that wearing a mask doesn’t impinge on our freedom – it gives us more freedom from unknowingly spreading COVID-19.