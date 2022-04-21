HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced today that over $47.8 million is being invested into 56 multimodal projects across the commonwealth, including over $9 million in our area.

Over 28 counties in Pa were selected to receive funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund. These funds will improve safety, mobility and local economies including on highways, bridges, transit, bike, and pedestrian projects.

The following locations in our central Pa region were evaluated by PennDOT and selections based on criteria such as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency and operational sustainability. A total of $9,891,670 million will be coming to our region.

Bedford County:



Southampton Township – $470,523 to rehabilitate Covered Bridge Road and Johnson Road, which provide the main access to the historic Hewitt Covered Bridge, two popular hiking trails, and state game lands in southern Bedford County.

Blair County:



Allegheny Township – $454,704 to improve traffic flow and accommodate truck turning movements at the intersection of Theater Drive and U.S. 22 (Route 764) by adding a 300 linear-foot right turning lane on Theater Drive, upgrading the existing signal, completing drainage improvements, and moving utilities.



Blair County Commissioners – $2 million to improve a section of the Blair County Road 101 corridor for vehicular, bicycle, and pedestrian use from Railroad street north to Hickory street in Claysburg, Blair County. Improvements include correcting drainage issues; replacing existing curb and sidewalk with ADA ramps; relocating overhead utilities; milling, overlay, and base repair; and line painting.



City of Altoona – $1.29 million to revitalize the Altoona Transportation Center, a multimodal transportation hub for passenger rail and local and regional bus services, by completing public safety and connectivity improvements, renovating utilities, installing new wayfinding and access signage, updating passenger spaces and transfer areas, and providing more reliable passenger access.

Cambria County:



Borough of Portage – $443,000 for the fifth phase of the Borough’s streetscape program to establish pedestrian connectivity and improve pedestrian safety through installation of new sidewalk, curb, and ADA ramps.



Summerhill Township – $241,361 to relocate 2,962 linear feet of Shaft Road from Donald Street to the bottom of Wilmore Heights Road to connect from Donald Street to the top of Wilmore Heights Road, a distance of 1,800 linear feet. The project includes installation of cross drains, guiderail, and signage.

Centre County:



Boggs Township – $350,000 for safety improvements to a curve along Curtin Hollow Road, including reducing the vertical elevation of the roadway at the curve, creating a smoother transition into and out of the curve, installing new road base and surface material, and installing shoulders and new guiderail.



SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority – $894,000 to replace two adjacent bridges spanning Moose Run in Milesburg Borough with a single structure that has the increased hydraulic capacity necessary to mitigate the significant flooding the borough currently experiences.



Snow Shoe Township – $234,380 to rehabilitate 3.8 miles of six rural township roads that carry vehicular, ATV, and UTV traffic.

Clearfield County:



Bradford Township – $706,188 to widen the roadway and replace Egypt Road Bridge, a deteriorating one-lane bridge, heavily-traveled by campers and school buses, with a two-lane box culvert to accommodate the safe passage of wider vehicles. The project includes improvements for bicycle and pedestrian traffic.



Curwensville Borough – $589,832 to repair, mill, and pave nine borough streets.



Houtzdale Borough – $575,417 to improve sidewalks and provide lighting for safe pedestrian access along Hannah Street and enhance the connection between the Central Business District and the Houtzdale Line Rail Trail.



Penn Township – $119,176 for rehabilitation of Melody Road and Kratzer Run Road to increase safety for motorists and pedestrians.



Huntingdon County:



Southern Huntingdon County School District – $1.1 million for infrastructure improvements along Route 994 (Pogue Road) adjacent to the school district’s existing high school/middle school campus in Cromwell Township. Improvements include the creation of two new driveways to the campus, rehabilitation of the existing driveway, and the construction of deceleration and turn-lanes along Route 994.

Jefferson County:



Borough of Punxsutawney – $285,901 for design and construction of a radius widening project to eliminate a 90-degree turn at the intersection of Front and Union Streets.



Borough of Sykesville – $137,188 to resurface borough streets, including South Park Street, Memorial Street, Station Street, Paradise Road, and Willow Alley, to improve safety and accessibility for local commercial business operations, school buses, and residential traffic.

“Whether we’re making roadways more accessible to all modes of travel or creating new connections for businesses investing in our communities, transportation is integral to our quality of life,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “These projects will bring long-lasting improvements across the state.”

PennDOT anticipates accepting applications for the Multimodal Transportation Fund for the 2023-24 year starting in the fall. For more information about the program, visit their online website.