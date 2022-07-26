CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Family members of the Pennsylvania National Guard have the opportunity to attend college at no cost or a reduced cost through the Military Family Education Program.

Governor Tom Wolf passed the bill, which he calls the “PA G.I. Bill”, in July 2019. Two years later, he visited Penn State University to share its successes.

“Our commonwealth and our nation owe a great debt of gratitude to all of our guard members and all of their families,” said Governor Wolf at Old Main on Tuesday. “The least we can do is to help those guard members, and again, their families, to follow their dreams without the pain of education debt.”

For a spouse or child to receive up to 10 semesters of higher education, National Guard members must complete six additional years of service.

“It literally makes it so there’s not an excuse not to go to school,” said Pennsylvania Air National Guard Sergeant Chelsea Coia.

Coia enrolled about 300 airmen in the program during its first six months.

About 3,000 Pennsylvania students are enrolled across the commonwealth, including 30 at Penn State University.

“These students, having them on our campuses means so much to us because they add so much,” said Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi. “They add so much in the classroom. They’re able to share their experiences. Many of them have traveled. They’ve seen other things that they can bring to the classroom.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Governor Wolf said it’s a bipartisan bill that opens doors.

“When more Pennsylvanians can get a great education without a lot of debt, we’re all, all of us are better off,” said Governor Wolf.