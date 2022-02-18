Gov. Wolf: Federal law to improve major rail line through Central Pa.

FILE – A Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through the Northside of Pittsburgh on April 9, 2021. Norfolk Southern’s third-quarter profit jumped 32% even though the number of shipments the railroad delivered remained relatively flat because it was able to increase prices on most categories of freight. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)

(WTAJ) — A federal law recently passed by congress will soon bring upgrades to an important rail line that runs through Central Pennsylvania from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg.

Governor Tom Wolf along with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Louwerse, Federal Railroad Administration Administrator Amit Bose and Norfolk Southern Regional Vice President Rudy Husband announced Friday the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) will allow the state to invest in an improved freight and passenger-rail service west of Harrisburg.

The improvements will reportedly take place on Norfolk Southern’s Pittsburgh Line which also runs through Lewistown, Huntingdon, Tyrone, Altoona, Johnstown, Latrobe and Greensburg. The route serves as a main source of freight and is one of the busiest and fastest lines that connects to Toledo, Cleveland and the Lehigh Valley.

“Freight rail is a core piece of Pennsylvania’s infrastructure, and this is the rare opportunity to improve an important rail corridor while laying the groundwork for more passenger-rail service in the future,” Governor Wolf said. “Western Pennsylvania has wanted more passenger-rail service for years and I’m excited that we can immediately leverage the federal infrastructure plan for mobility and economic benefits in the communities served by this rail line.”

PennDOT and Norfolk Southern are expected to collaborate on an operating agreement and finalize the improvements which include the ability for a second passenger train. The planned upgrades originate from a study conducted by Norfolk Southern that highlights eight chokepoints where freight and passenger trains conflict with each other.

“Norfolk Southern has had an outstanding partnership with PennDOT over the years, and we hope to be successful adding a second round-trip passenger train between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh,” Senior Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer for Norfolk Southern Mike McClellan said. “Many critical issues must be resolved before this new service becomes a reality, including the preservation of our ability to serve present and future freight customers, which translates directly to jobs and economic development opportunities in Pennsylvania.”

Work on the planned improvements is expected to take five years with the additional services to follow. Pennsylvania has the most railroads in operation in the country and has more than 5,600 miles of railway track. A reported 193.5 million tons of freight in 4.9 million railcars move over the state’s rail transportation system.