Gov. Wolf calls upon General Assembly to raise Pa. minimum wage

LANCASTER, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf was joined by legislators, business owners and advocates to call on the General Assembly to raise the Pennsylvania minimum wage to $12.

The proposed plan would increase the minimum wage to $12 beginning July 1 and gradually increase by $0.50 a year until reaching $15 in July of 2027.

“Increasing the minimum wage puts more money into the pockets of workers, which gives local businesses more customers. Boosting wages also increases productivity and decreases turnover,” Wolf said, in a press release.

The current minimum wage in Pennsylvania is $7.25, which has not increased since 2009. The governor’s plan would allow for nearly 1.1 million workers to get a raise which would add $4.4 billion to the state’s economy.