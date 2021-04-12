Gov. Wolf awards over $51,000 to connect apprentices with career training opportunities

(Photo: PA Governor’s Office)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the new funding will connect apprentices in four counties with classroom training that will lead to good-paying jobs through Pennsylvania’s Apprenticeship Program.

The Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program is a statewide program that offers assistance to registered apprenticeship programs, according to a press release. Its goal is to increase apprenticeship availability to Pennsylvania employers to assist them with their talent recruitment and development.

Clearfield, Perry, Westmoreland and Lancaster counties are being awarded a portion of the $51,000.

In Clearfield County, KMA Remarketing Corporation will be awarded $6,252 to offer all online courses that are a part of its Biomedical Equipment Technician Apprenticeship Program.

The courses include:

  • Professional Development
  • Electronics I and II
  • Biomedical Equipment I and II
  • Fundamentals of Networking I and II
  • Healthcare Technology Management I and II
  • Certified Biomedical Equipment Technician Preparation Course

Other counties will receive the rest of the funding.

  • Perry County: $5,522 will be awarded to the Morrison Geothermal Apprentice Program
  • Westmoreland County: $29,700 will be awarded to Reynolds Machine Co.
  • Lancaster County: $9,900 will be awarded to Turkey Hill Dairy, LLC

More information can be found on the Pennsylvania Government Website.

